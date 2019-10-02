Sars head of IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane resigns

Two of the South African Revenue Service's top executives have resigned following interaction between the taxman and their lawyers.

Sars announced that lawyers of its head of IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and that of group executive of employee relations Luther Lebelo agreed to the termination of their employment with immediate effect.

The two were part of the five executives placed on precautionary suspension in recent months pending the conclusion of their disciplinary process.

The other three executives were Hlengani Mathebula, chief officer for governance, international relations, strategy and communications, Teboho Mokoena, chief officer for human capital & development, and Refiloe Mokoena, chief officer for legal counsel. Mathebula resigned in August.

“Sars and Ms Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Mr Lebelo, respectively, should, and have agreed to end the employment relationship with immediate effect. Sars will not proceed with further actions against Ms Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Mr Luther Lebelo in pursuance of allegations against them respectively,” Sars said in its statement.