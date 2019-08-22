KZN villagers face severe water crisis after contractor abandons project

Themba Duze, the new boss of Mhlathuze Water, believes that legislation and politics are the main stumbling blocks preventing rural communities from receiving purified water.

Duze was speaking to Sowetan on the plight of villagers under the uMkhanyakude district municipality in far northern KwaZulu-Natal who for decades have had to compete for dirty water with livestock with little hope that their plight would ever change. The irony of their situation is that their homes surround a water source, the large Jozini Dam which supplies other districts and neighbouring towns with water. A contractor who was awarded a contract to supply water for the villagers abandoned the work despite millions of rands being paid out for the project.

“The disconnect in the policy environment makes it impossible for water to get to rural communities at speed," Duze said on Thursday. "We as water boards are responsible for extracting water from natural resources as well as for purification functions. Reticulation on the other hand is a function of local government. The communities will always lament that they do not have water yet they can see the source of water such as reservoirs and purification plants but reticulation is not in existence.”