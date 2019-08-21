Ceremony to rename three Unisa buildings takes place

The renaming ceremony of three historical buildings at Unisa's Muckleneuk campus in Pretoria is currently under way.

The three buildings will be named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Professor Nkoana Simon Radipere and Anton Lembede.

Their families have already filled the ZK Matthews Great Hall. There was singing and ululation by different political groups as the guests walked in. Among the dignitaries is the ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini, Madikizela-Mandela's daughter Zenani Dlamini and her former personal assistant, Zodwa Zwane.

The guests were welcomed by Unisa's principal and vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya who said the Struggle for the liberation of South Africa was in essence the struggle to restore the humanity of all her people.

"Symbolism is a powerful way of re-writing the skewed representation of our past. New symbols and names signify both a resolve and intent to right the wrongs of the past and to build a future that embraces and celebrates the rich heritage of our country.

Today marks a turning point in the history of Unisa as three of our buildings are assigned new names. It pleases me to see the carefully crafted, council-approved transformation agenda being rolled out with vigour and purpose," Makhanya said.