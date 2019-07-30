Deputy public protector claims Mkhwebane is sidelining him on reports released by office

When it rains it pours in the office of the embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who has now been accused by her deputy of failing to consult on critical decisions.

Deputy public protector Sifiso Malunga has accused his senior Mkhwebane of sidelining him on decisions regarding reports released by the office.

Speaking on eNCA’s PolitBureau on Monday night, Malunga said he was not consulted on Mkhwebane’s Absa/Bankorp report which has ultimately backfired after the Constitutional Court ordered her to be personally liable for legal costs estimated to be around R900,000.

Malunga said the office had got some things wrong, including Mkhwebane not consulting him adequately.

“I don’t know anything about the Absa report sitting here as deputy public protector. I’m telling you that and I think that should have been done better but I think these are lessons that probably should be learned in future for the institution to grow,” said Malunga.

He denied that this was caused by hostility between himself and Mkhwebane.