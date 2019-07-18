Probe into missing R8m meant to benefit local business on West Rand

A mill plant which was supposed to start working in 2017 in Randfontein to help grow the agricultural and retail sector on the West Rand is still not functioning.

The Gauteng portfolio committee on economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development made the shocking discovery last week.

Chairperson of the committee Lindiwe Lasindwa said Isigayo Mill was supposed to be completed in the 2015/2016 financial year and open in 2017.

Lasindwa said she was shocked and disappointed that the project meant to benefit the people by empowering local SMEs and retailers was still not functional.

She said the project could have ensured that local businesses become meaningful players in the food industry and help promote the emergence of black industrialists.

“It has come to the committee's attention that the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development has transferred an amount of R8m to Rand West municipality to assist in the operational and assets of the mill and the amount is alleged that is not accounted for by both the department and municipality,” Lasindwa said.