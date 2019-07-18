Mpumalanga ANC in turmoil over PEC decision to disband two regions

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) of Mpumalanga has again failed to disband its Bohlabelo and Ehlanzeni regions following disagreements on who to lead the regional task team (RTT).

Since Monday, meetings have collapsed where the PEC was meant to reconfigure the regions to form one as per the party’s 2012 policy to align the party’s structures with government demarcation.

Both Ehlanzeni and Bohlabelo regions fall under Ehlanzeni district municipality which demands for them to be one region.

On Monday, members of the MK council stormed into the ANC provincial offices in Mbombela, demanded keys and locked the offices saying that the PEC was illegitimate and hence it cannot disband the two regional executives (REC).

The PEC in a letter, which Sowetan has a copy of, invited chairpersons and secretaries of branches from both regions to announce the decision to disband their regions. However, a meeting that comprised both regional representatives resulted in chaos and an exchange of words which led to it collapsing.

Secretaries and chairpersons of all the branches had to wait outside Nutting House while the provincial working committee argued with the regional chairpersons and secretaries who had to be disbanded.

Sources within the meeting told Sowetan that the PEC had excluded the current chairpersons of Bohlabelo and Ehlanzeni from the RTT which led the meeting to collapse.