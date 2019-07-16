Presidency delegation to preside over funeral of ANC veteran Ike Maphoto

ANC veteran and stalwart Bra Ike Maphoto will be buried in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday.

The party's provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane announced on Tuesday that the Struggle icon would be buried this weekend and that Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha had applied to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a provincial or state funeral.

"The premier had written to the president and we will communicate the nature of the funeral. We are also waiting for the presidency to send a delegation who will be presiding over the funeral," he said.

Lekganyane said the gallant Struggle fighter 's memorial service would be held at the Jack Botes community hall in the Polokwane CBD on Thursday.

"His funeral service will also be held at the same venue on Saturday," he said

Maphoto died at his home on Saturday, days after he was discharged from the local hospital.

His son Mike Maphoto said that the family was still struggling to process the loss. "I can still feel his scent in the house. If the country is mourning, you can imagine how the family is feeling, we are deeply broken," he said.

He applauded the ANC for assisting and supporting the family "since the first day my father died".

Lekganyane said the current generation of ANC members should emulate comrade Maphoto for his selfless loyalty and illustrious leadership.

Speaking outside Maphoto's house, MK Military Veterans Association chairperson in Limpopo Jacob Marule said the party had forsaken the veterans due to greed and corruption.

"Maphoto's death marks the end of selfless leaders in the ANC. Many veterans are living under abject poverty because they have been neglected," he said