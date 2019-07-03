Passenger takes over driving taxi after cop pepper sprays driver

A passenger had to make a hasty decision to chuck off her high heels and take over the driving of a taxi after the driver was allegedly pepper sprayed by a metro cop.

Tshepiso Shongwe told SowetanLIVE that she was in a taxi on the way to Noord taxi rank earlier on Wednesday morning when the driver made an illegal move into oncoming traffic.

“We were stopped by metro police but because the driver started fighting, then he got pepper sprayed,” she said.

Shongwe, who was on her way to her job at a bank, said all the passengers had to evacuate the taxi.

“Another taxi driver came and offered to take us to Noord but he wanted us to pay,” she said.

The 35-year-old mother of two, who holds a code 14 driver's licence, said all the passengers complained until the pepper-sprayed driver asked if someone could drive the taxi.

“I decided to drive the taxi but it’s a skorokoro and had to have him help me drive by changing the gears,” she said.