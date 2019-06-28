SA is the sixth-sexiest nation on the planet‚ shortly after being named as the country with the second-sexiest accent in the world.

“Look‚ some countries are sexier than others – at least‚ that’s what the results of our latest survey of the sexiest nationality in the world is proving‚” Big 7 Media‚ an international digital platform focusing on travel‚ food and hotels‚ said when releasing their survey on Friday.

“We surveyed a sample of our 1.5-million social audience to get an insight into where you’ll find the world’s most beautiful people.”

Big 7 said it was up to respondents to decide what they considered sexy. No definition was provided.

“While beauty may be only skin deep‚ it’s probably little consolation to the unlucky countries that have been voted as the least sexy in the world. Sorry‚ Ireland.”

Big 7 said recognisable Saffas included Trevor Noah‚ Charlize Theron and Elon Musk.

“SA is a wonderful melting pot of cultures‚ making it a beautifully diverse and sexy place to be.”

The Ukraine was voted as the sexiest nation with their people's “striking appearance”.

“Who could disagree with this? It’s no wonder that so many models come from here.”

Here are the top 10 countries:

Ukraine; Denmark; Philippines; Brazil; Australia; South Africa; Italy; Armenia; England; and Canada.





Source: TMG Digital.