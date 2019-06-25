City of Joburg steps in to help alleviate student accommodation crisis

In 2017, the Heher Commission - which was established by former president Jacob Zuma to establish the feasibility of free education - found that there was a severe shortage of student accommodation across the higher education and training sector.

The commission recommended that government adopt an affordable plan to develop more student accommodation and that historically disadvantaged institutions be prioritised. The commission further recommended a public-private partnership approach when responding to the student accommodation challenge.

This is the approach that the City of Johannesburg is now adopting.

In April, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced the release of city-owned properties to developers, which he said will used for residential and student accommodation. Eleven of the 24 developments awarded have been earmarked specifically for student accommodation.

Maake hopes that the development will bring much-needed relief to students like her and that they are afforded an opportunity to have suitable student accommodation.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the city had established a process to form partnerships with all the institutions of higher learning that were within the city’s jurisdiction in order to foresee a smooth and effective implementation of the resolution taken by council in November 2017, regarding student accommodation.

“We have met and engaged representatives of the University of Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of South Africa and Central Johannesburg TVET College,” Modingoane said.

Modingoane said rental fees charged for student accommodation would be capped at R3,500 per month (as per the National Students’ Financial Aid Scheme allowance).

“Moreover, in our engagements with the awarded developers, Joburg Property Company (JPC) has ensured that all development plans geared towards the provision of affordable student accommodation, are in line with the gazetted policy on the minimum norms and standards for student housing at public universities,” he said.

Modingoane said that at this stage the city was unable to give definite numbers on how many students would be accommodated.