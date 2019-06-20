Sona: Eskom 'too vital to fail', gets another massive bailout

Eskom is due to receive another "urgent" financial boost from government to help it meet its financial obligations.

It will be a significant portion of the R230bn required by Eskom over the next ten years.

Presenting his state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday night following the May 8 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would soon table a special appropriation bill to urgently allocate more money to the cash-strapped Eskom.

This is on top of the R69bn that finance minister Tito Mboweni allocated to Eskom in his budget speech in February to help it pay its debts amounting to nearly R500bn.

Ramaphosa said Eskom could not be allowed to default on its loans as this could adversely affect the public purse and the economy at large.