Cyril promises to act as president for all South Africans
In his first speech as a democratically elected president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa assured members of parliament hailing from different political parties that his administration will strive to work closely together with them.
“Honourable [Mmusi] Maimane, thank you for your kind words. Your words about collaboration is what is going to underpin my work as president. My mandate is to build a social compact amongst all South Africans.
"I will be proceeding to do precisely that and also extend and deepen the consultation, the working together with you and various other leaders of other parties who are represented here. We will be doing so to ensure that we improve the lives of all South Africans.
“Collaboration, honourable Maimane, is my second name, I will collaborating with you quite extensively. So join me as I extend my hand of collaboration,” said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa will be inaugurated as the president of the country at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.
He will then have 24 hours to announce his cabinet comprising, as SowetanLIVE understands, 26 ministers and nine deputies in ministries he believes are essential.
“I am truly honoured and humbled to have been elected to serve the people of our country and indeed our country as president of the Republic of South Africa. This is a deep honour for me and I am humbled by this.
“It is a responsibility that I intend to discharge with the greatest of care but also to the best my ability. It is a responsibility I undertake mindful of the needs, the aspirations, the hopes and the expectations of the people of South Africa,” he said.
Ramaphosa said that he would not act as the president of his organisation, the ANC, but of everyone in the country.
“I will be a president for all South Africans and not just a president for the African National Congress and those who voted.
“Together, despite our different party affiliations, we carry a common mandate, to build a nation our people yearn for where all will be free, free from poverty, free from hunger and also free from unemployment.”