Cyril promises to act as president for all South Africans

In his first speech as a democratically elected president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa assured members of parliament hailing from different political parties that his administration will strive to work closely together with them.

“Honourable [Mmusi] Maimane, thank you for your kind words. Your words about collaboration is what is going to underpin my work as president. My mandate is to build a social compact amongst all South Africans.

"I will be proceeding to do precisely that and also extend and deepen the consultation, the working together with you and various other leaders of other parties who are represented here. We will be doing so to ensure that we improve the lives of all South Africans.

“Collaboration, honourable Maimane, is my second name, I will collaborating with you quite extensively. So join me as I extend my hand of collaboration,” said Ramaphosa.