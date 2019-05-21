What you need to know about speaker of parliament Thandi Modise

South Africans shared their opinions following the announcement that Thandi Modise will be the speaker of the National Assembly.

Modise, who is the current chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), was nominated by the ANC to be the new speaker at a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Monday.

She will take over from Baleka Mbete on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about Modise.

Serving in parliament

No stranger to parliament, Modise served as chairperson of the portfolio committee on defence and the joint standing committee on defence, before being elected on May 22 2014 as chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).