WATCH | Driver outsmarts hijackers in lightning-speed reverse move

A Durban motorist was able able to outmanoeuvre two armed gunmen as they attempted to hijack him at the weekend.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man can be seen seated in his red Audi at the entrance of what appears to be a residential complex in Musgrave Road, when a car pulls up behind it and two armed men surround the car.

"The suspects held him at gunpoint and instructed him to get out of the vehicle," said KZN SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The driver managed to reverse out of the driveway, past the suspects' car and speed off.

Zwane said that a case of attempted hijacking is being investigated.