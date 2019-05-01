DA seeks to claim Nelson Mandela mantle

In the busy centre of Johannesburg on one short stretch of pavement, men search through a dumpster, women sell wigs — and South Africa’s main opposition party unveils its latest election slogan.

“Honour Mandela’s vision to build one South Africa for all. Vote DA,” it reads. It is a message hammering home the Democratic Alliance’s bold claim that it now represents Nelson Mandela’s legacy rather than the ruling ANC party that Mandela led to power in 1994.

Ahead of the May 8 general election, the DA is hoping to highlight the failure of the ANC to deliver Mandela’s dream of a prosperous and equal South Africa in the 25 years since the end of white-minority rule.

As the slogan was unveiled, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane tackled the issue of Mandela’s life-long loyalty to the ANC. “I stand for the dream of Nelson Mandela, that we will build a South Africa for all, that we will build an economy that is inclusive,” he told the crowd.