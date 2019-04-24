Ramaphosa praises local heroes amid heartbreak and death in KZN

The president commended the public for pulling together in trying times. "There have been outstanding rescues and lifesaving feats by many people, who jumped into the mud, who jumped into flowing water to save their children, their loved ones and other friends and neighbours," he said. "We commend our people for taking risky actions the way that they did."

Following a stop in Umlazi, where 10-year-old Mnotho Mlotshwa died after his home was swept away in a flash flood, Ramaphosa made his way to Westcliff in Chatsworth, where he met the relatives of a family of eight who died when their home was destroyed by a mudslide near Westcliff Secondary School.

The president reacted with shock at the sight of the home buried under thick mud on a steep embankment. He comforted the family and ensured them that the government "would be walking this dark journey" with them.

"As president, as well as on behalf of the government, we pass on our condolences to those who lost so many people in one go. We want to say: our hearts are with you. We are here to support the family and any others who have sought refuge here in the local church," he said.