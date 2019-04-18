Checkers' cheeky six-pack response to 'boozy' hot cross buns debate

Checkers was quick to leap into the "boozy" hot cross bun breathalyser conversation on social media by declaring - in a tweet - that its six-pack of buns contained "zero alcohol".

The retailer was responding to a widely shared video clip demonstrating how eating hot cross buns could affect - if tested immediately after chewing - the reading on a breathalyser screening device.

"It may have fooled a breathalyzer, but you won’t get a #HotCrossBuzz from our buns," the retailer tweeted.