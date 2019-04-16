SAHRC recommends sensitivity programme for Mazibuko after 'combi court' rant
Gauteng MEC for sports, arts & culture Faith Mazibuko is expected to attend a sensitivity and diversity programme following the remarks she made during a meeting with two senior staff members.
This was a recommendation made by the SA Human Rights Commission who called Mazibuko to explain her remarks that were perceived as racist and abusive.
The audio recording of a meeting between Mazibuko and her HOD (head of department) and CFO (chief financial officer) where she shouted at the senior managers was leaked to the public in February.
She verbally attacked the managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts".
Mazibuko said she shouted out of frustration and apologised for the incident. The commission’s deputy chairperson Priscilla Jana said they accepted Mazibuko’s apology.
“Out of frustration, I became angry. It was uncalled for, for me to be angry. Me speaking loud may sound like I was bullying them. It was not my intention to ridicule them…,” she said.
Mazibuko’s remarks came after the managers informed her that it was impossible to deliver the facilities in the time that she wanted.
She could be heard saying "I empower you, you are not empowerable. Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national."