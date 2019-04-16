SAHRC recommends sensitivity programme for Mazibuko after 'combi court' rant

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts & culture Faith Mazibuko is expected to attend a sensitivity and diversity programme following the remarks she made during a meeting with two senior staff members.

This was a recommendation made by the SA Human Rights Commission who called Mazibuko to explain her remarks that were perceived as racist and abusive.

The audio recording of a meeting between Mazibuko and her HOD (head of department) and CFO (chief financial officer) where she shouted at the senior managers was leaked to the public in February.

She verbally attacked the managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts".