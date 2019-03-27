'Gupta sl*t': Inside Mzwanele Manyi & Fikile Mbalula's spicy Twitter showdown
ATM leader Mzwanele Manyi and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula had social media in a buzz on Wednesday morning when they traded blows in an explosive showdown on Twitter.
It all started when Manyi, who left the ANC in January, took to Twitter to post a video of Mbalula at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week and claimed that the evidence leader had been "weeding out" the politician's "lies".
Evidence Leader weeding out @MbalulaFikile LIES— Mzwanele Manyi VoteATM (@MzwaneleManyi) March 27, 2019
Take a listen? pic.twitter.com/2O1nehLUAW
Mbalula hit back at the post, labelling Manyi a "Gupta sl*t", after his business dealings with the controversial family.
Manyi responded by claiming that he only dealt with facts and not profanities, but Mbalula continued on the theme.
I deal ONLY with FACTS whilst you seem adept at spewing profanities. https://t.co/naPRxNXnC6— Mzwanele Manyi VoteATM (@MzwaneleManyi) March 27, 2019
In all the facts you dealing with tell us about the guptas ? Nothing nothing Mzwanele u are a gupta slut . They pay your salary ithi NDIYAXOKA— Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) March 27, 2019
The Commission has answered for me.— Mzwanele Manyi VoteATM (@MzwaneleManyi) March 27, 2019
ULIXOKI https://t.co/rLorfyJ2Db
Manyi later took to Twitter to crown Mbalula the "king of insults".
The KING of Insults award goes to @MbalulaFikile ?? pic.twitter.com/mxEMicMZCX— Mzwanele Manyi VoteATM (@MzwaneleManyi) March 27, 2019