'Gupta sl*t': Inside Mzwanele Manyi & Fikile Mbalula's spicy Twitter showdown

ATM leader Mzwanele Manyi and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula had social media in a buzz on Wednesday morning when they traded blows in an explosive showdown on Twitter.

It all started when Manyi, who left the ANC in January, took to Twitter to post a video of Mbalula at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week and claimed that the evidence leader had been "weeding out" the politician's "lies".