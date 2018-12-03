Horror stories of crime mar Global Citizen Festival

South Africans have taken to Twitter to detail their crime horror stories after the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 concert on Sunday, with some explaining how they were mugged at gunpoint outside the stadium, with no police in sight.

Festival attendees who were waiting for Uber and Taxify cabs outside of the Nasrec Sasol garage after the concert reported that chaos broke out when a number of people were robbed at knife and gunpoint.



According to posts on social media, people flocked to the garage to wait for transport. There, they were harassed and mugged, which led to chaos outside the venue.



A witness said that she saw a group of about seven men walking in between people.

“There was a couple walking in front of us. The next thing we knew the girl started screaming. They tried to grab whatever she was holding. It was such a mess. Everybody started running in between cars to avoid the thugs. Mind you, there were no police in the vicinity at all,” said Jamie-Lee Markgraaff.



