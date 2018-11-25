Numsa has slammed the minimum wage bill signed into law by Ramaphosa

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has slammed the minimum wage bill signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

“CEOs in South Africa are paid obscene amounts of money, whilst the workers, who create the wealth, earn peanuts. Workers will earn R20 per hour, whilst CEOs will be earning an average of R8,625,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

She described the R20-per-hour amount as “shameful”, saying it would worsen the living conditions of workers.

“This is an indictment against the ANC government for failing to promote an agenda to genuinely improve and transform the lives of the working class,” Hlubi-Majola said in a statement.

“Cyril Ramaphosa has legalised slave wages and confirmed to SA corporates that it is OK to exploit African workers and pay them low wages.”