Magomola said: “Even my executives who are here don’t know what the allegations are. We did that deliberately‚ because it’s an allegation to go all over the place to a point where it will impact on his person and his integrity‚ so we are keeping it really‚ really tight.”

The annual report does not indicate the reasons for the dismissal‚ and the reasons were also not discussed in the committee.

Portfolio committee chairperson Philly Mapulane said the leadership problems at the SAWS were “really frustrating”‚ and added that he was “extremely worried”.

“We have not concluded the issue of the former CEO‚ who was also prematurely terminated by the board. It’s possible that you can also end up firing him [Lengoasa] as well. Then you are going to get a third person as well‚ then you’re going to put that third person on precautionary suspension and then you’re going to fire that person as well. What’s going on there [at the SAWS]?”

In July this year‚ former environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa threatened to sue the environmental affairs portfolio committee after it decided the SAWS board was personally liable for the R2m paid to former SAWS chief executive Linda Makuleni to vacate her office before her contract ended.

The weather service fired Makuleni in 2016‚ five months before her 10-year contract expired. After the committee took up the matter with the board‚ it resolved in October last year to hold board members personally liable for “the fruitless and wasteful expenditure of R2m…incurred as a result of its ill-advised decision” to prematurely terminate Makuleni’s contract.

Lengoasa was appointed in May last year.

Mapulane lambasted the SAWS for their poor communication on the Lengoasa’s suspension.

“We are just spectators in this theatre of drama. We are not taken on board‚ nothing‚ not even a letter to communicate this is the situation happening there.”

Environmental affairs spokesperson Albi Modise did not respond to several media inquiries.