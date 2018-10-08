Zulu king wants South Africa land reform to exclude his territories

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini wants President Cryil Ramaphosa to sign an agreement promising to exclude territories that the monarch controls from a government land reform drive, the eNCA news channel reported on Monday.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) is targeting white-owned land for expropriation while also seeking to provide security of tenure to the 17 million people - a third of South Africa's population - who reside on tribal lands controlled by traditional leaders.

The king controls 2.8 million hectares under an entity called the Ingonyama Trust.

Last month a senior ANC official said the land reforms will include issuing title deeds to small-scale farmers on tribal lands, a departure from statements by Ramaphosa, who has pledged to the king that he would not to touch the land he controls.

ENCA reported that the Zulu monarch said a signed agreement on the matter was needed during an address he made to thousands of his subjects in the port city of Durban on Sunday.

"The President must come here to tell me and the Zulu nation, which I will call to gather here. He must tell us and then sign an agreement that the land of the Zulus will not be touched," the king was quoted as saying.