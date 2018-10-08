Meet Mahala, author and public servant

The man in a well-pressed suit with a calm demeanour is not a civil servant masquerading as one of SA's most celebrated contemporary writers.

Dr Siphiwo Mahala is in fact both an award-winning scribe and a government employee working in the office of the president.

In a recent interview with Sowetan, Mahala, who is known for his literary offerings including a play based on the life of Can Themba, preferred to share more about his artistic accomplishments than his nine-to-five job.

Mahala traces his love for words back to his childhood when his father, who worked at a local school as a cleaner, would bring books home.

"I grew up in a family that didn't have much in terms of monetary wealth, but I was always surrounded by books. I took refuge in books," he said.

Mahala's fondness for words grew with every book he read, resulting in him studying literature at university level until he obtained a PhD in literature last year. Before joining the communications team under minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mahala worked for the arts and culture department, heading the books and publishing unit.

He also holds a BA Honours degree from the University of Fort Hare and a master's degree in African literature from Wits University.

"I studied literature throughout and it was quite an ill-informed decision in the sense that my combination of courses never made sense. I just wanted to do anything that has to do with literature," he said.