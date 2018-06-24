Stellenbosch farmer Jeffrey Zetler was killed in robbery: police

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder and business robbery in connection with the death of well-known Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler.

Zetler‚ 62‚ the owner of the Mooiberge strawberry farm‚ was stabbed to death by robbers in his office on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports‚ he had survived four previous robberies.

Police said on Sunday that no arrests had been made yet.

“According to reports‚ the 62-year-old deceased paid out wages to the staff and provided the workers with transport. He was driving the vehicle with employees at the back when they reached the farm gate. The victim exited the vehicle in order to open the gate.