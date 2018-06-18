Zimbabwe's split opposition helping Mugabe's successor to victory

Zimbabwe's divided opposition could bolster the long ruling party's chances of victory after failing to forge a solid coalition for the country's first elections without Robert Mugabe.

Twenty-three candidates the highest number in the country's election history are in the running for the presidential race after haggling over the allocation of parliamentary seats, scuttling a plan by the opposition to form a united front in general elections due on July 30.

But the real battle is seen to be between the ruling Zanu-PF and the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the party which has posed the most formidable challenge to Zanu-PF's grip on power.

The main presidential candidates are Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, who succeeded Mugabe after a brief military takeover last November and Nelson Chamisa, 40, who took over as leader of the MDC following the death of opposition veteran Morgan Tsvangirai in February.