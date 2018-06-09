Members who took ANC to court will face disciplinary action - Sihle Zikalala

Members of the ANC who took the KwaZulu-Natal provincial structure to court will be instituted with disciplinary action.

Following disgruntled members heading to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday in a bid to halt the highly anticipated conference from commencing, provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala told members of the media that they will leave no stone unturned to hold the culprits accountable.

"The view generally from all the delegates that were here have tasked us to institute disciplinary actions against these members, we are clear on that. We will then check the conditions under which these comrades took the ANC to court," said Zikalala.

He was speaking to members of the media on Saturday at the University of Zululand, following a closed plenary session with delegates after a decision to postpone the conference in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Zikalala, who was expected to win the conference uncontested, said that the delegates also took a resolution for the next conference to sit in six weeks to elect new leadership, but only if the NEC agrees.

He said that the reason for the provincial conference to sit urgently, was to prepare themselves for the 2019 national elections.

"The issue is that objectively you need stability when you go to elections, you need leadership with authority [and] that has powers, not delegated powers but powers from elected structure from the ANC," he said.

Yesterday, a last-minute application was made by ANC members from the Harry Gwala, Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and UKhahlamba regions.

The court granted them an interim order halting the re-run of the 2015 elective conference which had itself been declared unlawful by the court in September last year.

The provincial task team (PTT) that had disbanded and replaced the provincial executive committee in which Zikalala won and elected chairperson, had on Wednesday met with branch representatives in Pietermaritzburg , but rejected their complaints and decided to go ahead with the conference.

He indicated that they would be challenging Judge Jacqueline Henrques decision to interdict the conference and would file court papers in the coming week.

Zikalala said that he didn't agree with using the courts to solve party issues as it undermined the highest decision making body of the party, the national executive committee.

He also took a swipe at NEC member Bheki Cele who last year encouraged disgruntled members of the party to take the ANC to court .

Turning to his continued support of former president Jacob Zuma's court cases, Zikalala said that the NEC had given their members a right to attend, so long as it's in their personal capacity.