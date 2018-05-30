Hands clean, lessons learnt: how Unilever SA helps keep kids in school

In response to the need for improved hygiene and sanitation habits in schools, Unilever and the Department of Basic Education announced a five-year partnership last year to provide hygiene education to every grade one pupil in government schools.

This week, Vuyani Mpofu, the Gauteng deputy director-general of education; Unilever South Africa CEO Luc-Olivier Marquet; and key stakeholders visited Mikateka Primary School in Midrand to conduct a classroom tour.

On Tuesday, they joined children taking part in lessons for the newly implemented National Schools Hygiene and Sanitation Programme, which aims to keep children from missing out on valuable school days due to illness.

The pupils were taught healthy hand-washing habits with Lifebuoy; proper oral hygiene with Mentadent; and proper toilet hygiene with Domestos.

“It is truly encouraging to see our learners receiving this valuable education,” said Marquet. “The programme seems to be resonating well with the children so far and they are enjoying the format, which includes songs, pledges and other engaging activities.

“We look forward to seeing the impact of these lessons in our schools, where we hope to see more healthy children and improved attendance.”

Teachers are implementing the programme through a proven behaviour-change model. Unilever is providing the products to help the children improve their hygiene habits.