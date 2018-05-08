R1.4 million raised from Slipper Day 2017

In 2017, South Africans came together to raise funds for a special initiative.

Through Wimpy and Reach for a Dream's Slipper Day, a day where you can wear your slippers to work, school, anywhere, South Africans raised 1.4 million rand.

The two organisations plan to raise more funds this year.

Participants of Slipper Day, can go to any Wimpy store in the country and purchase a slipper Day wristband. The wristband can be redeemed for a free Wimpy coffee on the day.

The proceeds of this day go towards the Reach For a Dream initiative. Reach for a Dream is an organisation that makes dreams come true for children suffering from serious and often terminal illnesses.

“We were incredibly proud of how much we were able to raise last year through the sale of Slipper Day wristbands, but this year we want to aim a little higher. We want to challenge all South African’s to come out, buy their wristbands, rock their slippers on the 11 May and help us to raise even more money, to make the hopes and dreams of little ones across the country come true,” said Jacques Cronje, Marketing Executive at Wimpy South Africa.

To wear your slippers, purchase a wristband from your nearest Wimpy for only R10 and receive a free Wimpy coffee on the 11th of May.