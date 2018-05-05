City of Cape Town mayor Particia De Lille has halted a debate by the DA’s leadership on her future in the party.

The party on Saturday had been in discussion about her future as the mayor of the city after 70% of the DA Cape Town caucus moved a motion of no confidence in her last week using its newly-adopted recall clause.

After submitting reasons why she should not be sacked earlier this week‚ De Lille has since served the party with legal papers.

In a media statement on Saturday‚ deputy chairperson of the federal council Natasha Mazzone said the DA had decided to suspend talks on the De Lille matter after receiving the legal papers.

"During the course of these deliberations we received legal papers from Ms De Lille advising that she intends approaching the courts. As a result we have suspended discussions pending legal advice. The FedEx (federal executive) will resume discussions early next week once the legal advice is at hand‚" said Mazzone.