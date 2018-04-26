Nelson Mandela Bay faces water catastrophe.

Nelson Mandela Bay is headed towards a disaster if water conserving efforts are not stepped up, with the dam levels reaching a combined average of 24% this week.

Residents could be saddled with further restrictions if the situation continues unabated.

Mayor Athol Trollip yesterday issued a warning that while the Nooitgedacht Low Level Water Scheme provided additional water, not all supply sources could be supplemented from the same water system.

"With only 10.37% of recorded water supply, Kouga Dam is the most affected, while Churchill Dam languishes at 18.08%," Trollip said.

"The other dams, namely Groendal and Impofu, have a recorded supply of 48.37% and 36.81%, respectively," he said.

Trollip said this was a clear sign of hard times ahead.

The municipality has appealed to residents to strengthen water conservation efforts.

"With no prediction of meaningful rains soon, the new water levels call for a renewed sense of commitment from all metro residents, businesses and other relevant stakeholders.