Morocco's child maids suffer like 'slaves'

"Even a pet animal is better treated," sobs 17-year-old Fatima, one of thousands of young girls exploited and too often abused while working as housemaids for unscrupulous employers in Morocco.

She has managed to get to the Annajda help centre for battered women in the capital, Rabat.

"I only wanted to help my parents, my family was living in destitution," murmurs the teenager, who has worked as a household servant for two years.

For the volunteers who offer support, such stories are commonplace despite recent legislation to protect minors from servitude.

Fatima's parents agreed to let her leave their southern village at the age of 15 to work as a domestic, with the aid of a local intermediary, or "semsar".

A place was found and she was sent to work with a family in Rabat.

"At first I was well-treated," she told AFP. "But gradually, violence became my daily life.

"The mistress used to beat me, insult me, she always had a reason."

Fatima El Maghnaoui, who runs the Annajda shelter, talks of slavery and says teenage Fatima should be at school.

"It's a form of slavery, a violation of the right to education and of Morocco's international commitments," she said.