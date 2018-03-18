The new vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town is Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The appointment of Phakeng‚ a professor of mathematics education and a deputy vice-chancellor at UCT for two years‚ was announced on Saturday by Sipho Pityana‚ chairman of the UCT council.

Phakeng will take over from Max Price‚ vice-chancellor for the last decade‚ on July 1.

“I am honoured to have been afforded an opportunity to lead one of the best institutions on the continent‚” said Phakeng.

“I am particularly humbled by the overwhelming support that I have received within the university community. I know that the task that lies ahead is a mammoth one and I do not underestimate its complexities.

“In every challenge we face there are also opportunities. I also know that alongside all the members of the campus community‚ we will meet the challenges and reach even higher milestones as an institution.”