Buffalo City residents are fuming at the city’s new property valuations‚ many of which show increases of up to 50%.

Residents of the East London-based metro were alerted to the fact that the municipal valuations had been carried out when they received notifications in the post.

Silvia Kessler of Stirling got the shock of her life on Tuesday last week when she received a letter notifying her that her property value had gone up by 50%.

“My house has gone up by R1-million. I have lived here for more than 20 years and this is the first time I’ve had an objection [to the valuations roll]‚” she said.