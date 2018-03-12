News

Property value shock for Buffalo City residents

By Bhongo Jacob‚ Daily Dispatch - 12 March 2018 - 16:13
Property value shock for Buffalo City.
property value - Property value shock for Buffalo City.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Buffalo City residents are fuming at the city’s new property valuations‚ many of which show increases of up to 50%.

Residents of the East London-based metro were alerted to the fact that the municipal valuations had been carried out when they received notifications in the post.

Silvia Kessler of Stirling got the shock of her life on Tuesday last week when she received a letter notifying her that her property value had gone up by 50%.

“My house has gone up by R1-million. I have lived here for more than 20 years and this is the first time I’ve had an objection [to the valuations roll]‚” she said.

How drought is hitting the property market

The Western Cape’s housing market is set to underperform in 2018 and Gauteng’s may be improving‚ according to FNB’s Property Barometer report.
Business
10 hours ago

She plans to approach an independent estate agent to help with her objection.

“It is unfair to just put it up by 50%. That is quite hectic. If it was up by 10% or 20% it would have been better and we could live with that and no one would object. This has to be fair and reasonable‚” she said.

Estate agent and Beacon Bay Ratepayers Association secretary Valerie Knoetze said a number of properties in the suburb had gone up by 48%.

- Daily Dispatch 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X