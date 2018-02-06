Court hears how little boy (3) saw mom attack gran

A three-year-old boy watched in wide-eyed horror as his mother attacked his screaming grandmother, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard yesterday.

"I looked over the wall and I saw two ladies and a small boy," said Madeleine Pieterse, a witness in the trial of Lerato Monamodi, 33, who is charged with the murder of her mother, Refiloe Rebecca Monamodi, in March last year.

"One lady was lying on the ground," Pieterse said.

"She was being dragged and pulled from the house to the door. The one pulling was wearing a white [night] gown. The lady who was lying on the ground was the one screaming.

"She was just lying flat. There was no defence. All she could do was scream."

Pieterse said she also eventually screamed, to get some attention, and the child responded.

"The boy turned and looked at me. He was obviously terrified. He said: 'Mommy is pulling my grandmom'.

"It's like he was asking me to help."