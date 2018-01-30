The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has officially announced that Chris Maroleng has been appointed as the new chief operations officer of the public broadcaster.

His appointment is effective from February 1.

“I accept the position at the SABC with deep humility‚ and appreciate the confidence that the Board has shown in me. I look forward to playing a role‚ as part of an executive team‚ in transforming the SABC into a world-class public broadcaster that is responsive to the needs of all South Africans.” Maroleng‚ a former MTN group executive‚ said.

The SABC said it was pleased with its decision as it “followed all legal and governance requirements”.

Maroleng has a great deal of experience in media practise‚ something SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini is certain will set him apart.

“Maroleng has demonstrated considerable management and financial acumen and he is familiar with the cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution issues that the SABC needs to embrace going forward. He understands South Africa’s legislative and regulatory environment and his knowledge of broadcasting on the continent is invaluable as the SABC develops its coverage of‚ and in Africa‚” said Makhathini.

Maroleng holds BA(Hons) and MA degrees from the University of Cape Town and has received several post-graduate scholarships and awards. He is an accomplished South African with successful careers at senior management level in television‚ telecommunications and corporate affairs‚ Makhathini said in a statement. Maroleng was set to be appointed earlier this month pending screening by the State Security Agency. He replaces the controversial Hlaudi Motsoeneng who was ousted last year.

At the time his appointment was opposed by Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane who argued that she was not consulted.

A court order in December stated that the board would make any permanent or interim appointment of any executive member "only after consultation with the minister of communications".

Kubayi-Ngubane required the board to follow procedures in filling the top position.

Meanwhile‚ some top positions at the parastatal are still vacant.

The adverts for a group CEO and CFO have been placed‚ and the deadline for applications has been extended to 14 February 2018‚ the broadcaster said.