Mangope's vision 'is good for SA'

His son Kwena Mangope said his father made the request that people must see his obituary in what he did for his homeland while still its president.

His body was laid to rest at noon, with family members, dikgosi (chiefs) and close friends allowed to go to the graveyard near the royal house.

Bart Dorrenstein, who spoke as his friend, said Mangope's vision for his homeland was what South Africa should embrace.

He said Mangope created infrastructure in North West which included the Garona government building, hotels and national parks, praising him as an iconic leader.

"He was a leader who was there for his people and not for himself. He was an incredible man and I was lucky and blessed to be given the opportunity to work for him.

"His vision for the North West is the vision that South Africa should have.

"He did not die a rich man, he did not die a poor man, he did not take from the country what wasn't his, he was just an incredible guy."

Kwena said his father was different to other leaders.

"He said to me, 'I am not like other people. I am not saying I am better than them, I am not like them because I am chosen'," Kwena said.

"When he started getting sick he said 'I have worked, I made my part, I do not regret that I made a mark and let me tell you my son, not more than 10 people lead better than me'."

Pastor I Khutsoane said Mangope was a history maker.

"That is why we talk about his legacy because he left us the history," he said.

Mangope died on January 18 in Motswedi village. He led Bophuthatswana from 1977 to 1994. After the onset of democracy in 1994,he led the United Christian Democratic Party. He was also the chief of Bahurutshe Boo Manyane in Motswedi village and Mmasebudule.