Man arrested after police find multi-million rand heroin haul

A payload of 200 kilograms of heroin with a street value of several million rand was seized at the Golela Border post by police on Thursday.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that a 50-year-old man was arrested while trying to cross the Swazi border.

“Members received information about a truck which was smuggling drugs from Mozambique via Swaziland coming to South Africa. An intelligence driven operation was immediately initiated and the said truck was intercepted at Golela border post‚” he said.