The spate of kidnappings of wealthy businesspeople for ransom in South Africa has raised serious concerns‚ with experts warning of a looming crisis if police do not act swiftly and decisively.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said last year alone‚ he dealt with at least 15 cases where largely businesspeople of Indian‚ Pakistani‚ Chinese and Bangladeshi origin were targeted.

He said R50-million was the highest ransom paid in all the cases which he said were perpetrated by highly organised‚ sophisticated and tech-savvy syndicates with international links.

In September last year‚ Cape Town businessman Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ 71‚ was reunited with his family after he was kidnapped for ransom.

Three suspects were arrested in the same month for the kidnapping of a Chinese businessman who was reunited with his family after a ransom was paid.

Another wealthy Cape Town businessman‚ Naushad Deshmukh Khan‚ 46‚ was grabbed outside his store near Ryland in November 2016.

After a few days‚ Khan was said to have called home saying his kidnappers were demanding £20-million (R338m) ransom. He was dropped off at Thornton two months after his abduction‚ without any revelation on whether the ransom was paid or not.