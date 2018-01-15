Cape Town’s “sheriff”‚ JP Smith‚ may lose his job as mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Smith‚ who has served in the portfolio for three terms‚ is not off the hook amid infighting in the City of Cape Town‚ primarily between himself and mayor Patricia de Lille.

On Sunday the DA announced that it was laying charges against De Lille based on the report of a federal executive sub-committee chaired by parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

The report‚ which was wholly adopted by the party’s federal executive‚ also suggested Smith be moved from his post.

“While Smith has done excellent work in the safety and security portfolio‚ he has perhaps occupied this same portfolio for too long‚” it said.

“Both Smith’s personal growth and that of the portfolio‚ the time may have come for a new challenge or opportunity.”

It also noted De Lille’s complaints that Smith appears to be protected in the party after the federal executive overturned her attempt to move him from his job early last year.

“The sub-committee would also like to recommend that the party consider approaching Smith to consider the option of a strategic swap either to the National Assembly caucus or the provincial legislature caucus.

“This will then remove him from the antagonism and conflict that has characterised the [Cape Town] caucus. If this is not an option then the sub-committee recommends that fedex further consider moving Smith to a different portfolio within the mayoral committee‚” said Steenhuisen’s report.

When contacted on Monday‚ Smith asked for more time to consult the DA on whether he was allowed to comment on the matter. He had not done so by the time of writing.

However‚ DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said the party intended to implement the recommendations of the report.

“I am not supposed to comment [on the report] so all I am going to say to you is that the Steenhuisen committee report recommendations are in the process of being implemented. Some can be implemented immediately‚ others will require a great deal of further work and negotiation‚” said Selfe.