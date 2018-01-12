“This NSFAS allocation will not have to be repaid‚” it said.

However‚ the department stipulated that “past loans will not be converted to a bursary at this time”.

Those who applied to NSFAS for funding by November 30 and whose family’s gross household income threshold is R122‚000 per annum would be eligible.

“All eligible students will be provided with a bursary that covers the actual cost of their tuition‚ plus an allowance for prescribed learning materials‚” the department said in a statement.

NSFAS has already received in excess of 300‚000 applications for first-year students who have signalled their intentions to study at universities and TVET colleges in the 2018 academic year.

“We have already assessed 80% of the applications using the new criteria‚” said NSFAS CEO Steven Zwane.