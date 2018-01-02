R250k reward for finding bridge boulder murderers

A reward of R250 000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the bridge boulder attack which claimed the lives of a young woman and her brother last week.

A R5 000 reward offered by DA MP Dean Macpherson has grown exponentially after his Facebook post and tweet of the bounty went viral.

Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur Raheem were in a car traveling from Umhlanga to Stanger when the rock tore into their car on December 27. The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back‚ hitting her brother.

Her distraught husband then drove with their bodies to the nearest hospital they could find.

Criminals throw rocks off bridges to damage cars and force the drivers to stop‚ so they can be robbed.