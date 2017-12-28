South Africa came 39th out of 39 countries in a 2016 assessment that focused on the science performance of Grade 9s.

This sent shockwaves across the country‚ prompting the question: where are we going wrong?

Now a report from the Institute for Race Relations has revealed a major part of the problem: Only 18% of high schools have a laboratory‚ and they are unevenly spread across provinces.

In Gauteng‚ the Western Cape and the Free State‚ only around one third of high schools have labs — but they are the best off.

Worst off are the Eastern Cape and Limpopo‚ where only around 6% of high schools have labs. Mpumalanga‚ North West‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape all have labs in 10% to 20% of high schools.

Education specialist Judy Andrew says in response to the report: “I believe equipped science labs are essential in high schools. Many schools have the laboratory but it is not equipped.