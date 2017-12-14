Casac wants Concourt to urgently decide on Nxasana’s golden handshake‚ Abrahams’ appointment

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has asked the Constitutional Court to hear the confirmation proceedings on the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions urgently.

On Friday‚ the high court in Pretoria court declared as invalid the termination of the appointment of Mxolisi Nxasana as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

It also set aside the appointment of Nxasana’s successor Shaun Abrahams.

The court also ordered that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint a new NDPP within 60 days.

Zuma has applied to the full bench of the high court for leave to appeal Friday’s judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Casac on Thursday also filed a notice with the high court to oppose Zuma’s application.

In its affidavit on Thursday before the Constitutional Court‚ Casac said the National Prosecuting Authority -- under the leadership of the NDPP -- would in the coming months take important decisions about the prosecution of Zuma.