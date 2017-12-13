More ambulances for Gauteng EMS

The Gauteng department of health has procured new ambulances and other emergency vehicles in time to meet the increased demand of the festive season.

Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa told journalists in Midrand that the fleet of emergency vehicles were procured in two phases.

The first phase includes 164 ambulances‚ 10 patient transporters and four specialised vehicles for physically challenged patients.

The second phase includes 64 new ambulances and 20 primary response vehicles all completed by the end of the fourth quarter of the 2016/17 financial year.