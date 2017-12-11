Chairman of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts Themba Godi has called on the Treasury to be more "strident in its condemnation of the Steinhoff scandal than it has been" and called for investigations by SARS‚ the Reserve Bank and the Financial Services Board.

In a statement released on Monday‚ Godi said Scopa called for "accountability" in the Steinhoff corruption scandal‚ and "urgent‚ firm and decisive action to deal with the wrongdoers".

He said Scopa would call Steinhoff executives‚ the PIC‚ the Hawks‚ the South African Revenue Service‚ and the South African Reserve Bank to account in the new year.

"South Africa’s reputation is in the gutter because of political and corporate corruption. All progressive and patriotic South Africans must put a stop to these acts‚" Godi said.