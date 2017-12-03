News

Joburg jogger knocked over and killed

By Staff Reporter - 03 December 2017 - 11:29
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A jogger was knocked over and killed by a passing car on Saturday afternoon in Roodepoort‚ Johannesburg.

The woman‚ aged in her 30s‚ was jogging on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Florida.

Paramedics summoned to the scene of the crash at 5pm found the jogger unresponsive. “Unfortunately‚ there was nothing paramedics could do to save her life and she was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

A teenage passenger in the car which collided with the jogger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

