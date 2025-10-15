Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic concept revives glamorous coupé spirit

Stuttgart's famed three-pointed star brand has an illustrious history of striking two-seaters with long bonnets and presence in spades.
A new concept dubbed Vision Iconic appears to rekindle the glamour from yesteryear while incorporating future-forward technologies that are likely to end up in series production models.
The element that may catch your eye first is that large glowing single-frame grille, punctuated by the classical hood ornament. Mercedes-Benz calls it the “iconic grille”, and it debuted with the recent electric GLC. "[The grille] expresses both emotion and intelligence and enables Mercedes-Benz to stand out from the sea of sameness,” according to the manufacturer. The cue draws inspiration from the upright front-ends of forebears such as the W108, W111 and 600 Pullman.
Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer at the firm, said the concept was inspired by the “golden era” of 1930s automotive design. Note the sculptural flowing lines, touch of Art Deco, front bench seat and rear reminiscent of the 300 SL.
According to the manufacturer, the vehicle's cabin showcases a blueprint for future interiors that blend “hyper-analogue and digital luxury”.
The centrepiece of the instrument panel is a floating glass structure, a “Zeppelin” sculptural form. Digitisation aside, the marque punts the rich craftsmanship, comprising polished brass door handles in silver-gold tones and deep blue velvet seat upholstery.
Ahead of the driver is a four-spoke steering wheel, wirelessly controlled without physical linkage to the wheels. The vehicle floor is clad in straw marquetry, a luxurious decorative technique dating back to the 17th century and revived in the 1920s.
Despite the retro appearance, the physical sheet metal of the vehicle is next-generation, incorporating solar modules. Photovoltaic-active surfaces could be used to harness the sun's power, boosting range. “As an example, an area of 11 square metres (equivalent to the surface of a mid-size sport-utility vehicle) could produce energy for up to 12,000km a year under ideal conditions,” claims the brand.
On the driving front, Mercedes-Benz is using the concept to showcase the possibility of smarter autonomous technologies. That involves research into neuromorphic computing, which mimics the functioning of the human brain. This could make AI calculations faster.
Image: Supplied
“Safety systems could better recognise traffic signs, lanes, and other road users and react faster, even in poor visibility conditions – and would be 10 times more efficient than current systems,” Mercedes-Benz noted.
So confident is the firm in its new standard of autonomy that it claims drivers might be able to “take a nap or get comfortable while streaming the latest trending video” – with the car turning into a luxurious lounge. To commemorate the concept and new design direction, Mercedes-Benz has also released a book entitled Iconic Design. The book features exclusive interviews with CEO Ola Kaellenius and Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener.
