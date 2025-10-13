Standard features across the range include LED headlights, an electronic parking brake, a digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment cluster, a multifunction steering wheel, keyless start and driver aids such as lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, plus traffic sign recognition.
On the inside, just as with the exterior, the German firm has sufficiently differentiated its Transporter from the American donor. But it benefits from all the useful trappings sported by the Ford, including the column-mounted gear selector on the automatic model, freeing up centre storage space.
VW’s Ford-based Transporter lands in SA
Latest model sold in panel van and passenger formats
After Ford’s introduction of the Transit and Tourneo, Volkswagen has introduced its new Transporter series based on the blue oval pair.
It lays claim to offering more space, further body styles, a higher payload and greater economy than its predecessor.
Power comes from a 2.0 TDI engine in three power outputs: 81kW, 110kW, and 125kW. Transmission options are a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.
The stowage volume of the panel van with a long wheelbase and standard roof has increased to 6.8m³. Maximum payload has increased to up to 1.33 tonnes. Volkswagen has also increased the maximum trailer weight, which may now be as much as 2.8 tonnes on a braked trailer (previously 2.5 tonnes).
The new Transporter is 5,050mm long in the short wheelbase version, which is an increase of 146 mm over the preceding version, the T6.1. The wheelbase has been increased by 97mm to 3,100mm.
The Transporter is also available with a long wheelbase extended by 400mm (overall length: 5,450mm). Stylistically, the new Transporter has a unique grille and headlamp design, with a side profile that claims to pay homage to the original Bulli. At the rear, the tail lights with LED dots towards the sides create a stylistic bridge to the T5.
PRICING:
Panel van 2.0 TDI 81kW 4x2 manual LWB: R770,000
Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Basic auto SWB (8-seater): R1,081,700
Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Commerce auto SWB (8-seater): R1,055,200
Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Life auto SWB (8-seater): R1,116,845
Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Edition auto SWB (8-seater): R1,167,400
