BMW launches electric stand-up paddle boards

BMW, in conjunction with Slovenian manufacturer SipaBoards, has entered the water sports arena with the launch of an electric stand-up paddleboard (SUP).
The board weighs 10.9kg and is designed to carry two people. It combines electric drive with high-grade materials, digital connectivity and a flexible energy system. An electric motor with up to 300W output powers a propeller for additional thrust while on the move and makes paddling easier, especially into headwinds or currents.
The drivetrain is developed by SipaBoards and delivers speeds of up to 7.5km/h (4 knots). The motor also inflates the board automatically before you head out, and the energy is stored and supplied by two 90Wh battery module options, enabling between one and 3.5 hours of boarding time. A 180Wh battery module will be introduced as an option from 2026 for between three- and seven-hour riding stints.
BMW Group Designworks took care of the visuals for the X-woven drop-stitch core boards. The styling was inspired by the design language of the company’s Neue Klasse range of electric cars with 800V electric architecture.
BMW says the craft has strong structural rigidity and stability and is equipped with Bluetooth remote control.
A user interface with haptic feedback allows the rider to toggle into “Freude” mode for extra power. A smartphone app enables users to plan routes and monitor the battery charge. An additional safety feature is the automatic power cut-off, which is triggered by a Bluetooth signal.
If the carbon-fibre paddle falls into the water, a return signal is immediately transmitted that automatically cuts the motor, ensuring the board remains under control at all times.
Three colour variants are available, and the board has a click-and-connect feature that allows for the attachment of accessories such as cameras, speakers, drinks bottles, waterproof bags or even coolboxes. LED ambient lighting underneath the board further enhances nighttime use.
BMW offers a Lifestyle Accessory Capsule that comprises an Insta360 X5 camera and apparel from the BMW range. The BMW x SipaBoards are available now from the BMW Lifestyle online store and selected SipaBoards retailers starting from €3,990. (R80,000).
